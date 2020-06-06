Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
High Winds Across the Beehive State.

Friday June 5, 2020

High winds have turned over semi trucks from I-15 to I-80.

An empty semi blew over and is blocking both southbound lanes of I-15 at mile marker 232 in Juab County.  The driver had minor injuries and was transported. I-15 is now reopened.

  At 6:40 pm a semi blew over at MP 27 westbound on I-80. At 6:47 pm another semi and a pickup pulling a trailer blew over at MP 76, westbound I-80.  At at MP 16 eastbound on I-80 at pickup and trailer roller over. All areas have high winds coming from the south.  A wind advisory was in effect at the time.  One vehicle was partially blocking the right lane.  No injuries on any of the occupants. Traffic is getting by both areas.

