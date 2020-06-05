Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,227 in the last 365 days.

I-29 Exit 246 Interchange Ramp Closing for Construction

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 4, 2020 Contact:  Matt Brey, 605-882-5166   

WATERTOWN, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the contractor reconstructing Interstate 29 will be closing the I-29, Exit 246 interchange on Monday, June 8. 

Crews will be working on the northbound lane through the exit and expect it to be closed for about 14 days (June 22). 

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails. 

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, reduced speed through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. 

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen. The project is scheduled to be complete by November 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

I-29 Exit 246 Interchange Ramp Closing for Construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.