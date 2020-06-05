Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Accepting Applications

by: Rep. White, James

06/05/2020

(Austin, TX) - The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications through August 28, 2020, for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This program provides relief to producers who were impacted with price declines and marketing costs due to the spread of COVID-19.

Commodities eligible for financial assistance are non-specialty crops (corn, oats, soybeans..etc.), wool, livestock, dairy, specialty crops (fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, and mushrooms). To be eligible for payments, a person must have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016-2018. However, if 75 percent of the adjusted gross income comes from farming, ranching, or forestry, the limit does not apply.

Producers should apply directly through our local Farm Service Agency Service (FSA) Centers. Applications can be submitted electronically either by scanning, emailing, or faxing. A CFAP Call Center is available to provide one-on-one support during the application process at 877-508-8364.

"I urge our Southeast Texas producers to seek out funding from these programs to offset damages caused by COVID-19. Agriculture is the backbone of our Southeast Texas economy that ensures that we not only continue to thrive financially but are able to put fresh Texas grown foods on our dining room tables," said State Representative James White.

For more information please visit https://www.farmers.gov/cfap#apply or https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/FSA_CFAP_ForLivestock_Fact%20Sheet-2020-5-26-20.pdf.

