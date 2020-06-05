Route 82 to Close in Two Locations Next Week for Pipe Replacement in West Brandywine Township, Kennett Square Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Route 82 will be closed and detoured in two locations next week for pipe replacement in West Brandywine Township and Kennett Square Borough, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, June 8, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Route 82 (Manor Road) will be closed and detoured between Route 340 (Kings Highway) and Reeceville Road/ Cedar Knoll Road in West Brandywine Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 340 (Kings Highway) and Reeceville Road; and

Tuesday, June 9, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Route 82 (Union Street) will be closed and detoured between South Street and Cedar Street in Kennett Square Borough. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use South Street, Broad Street and Cypress Street.

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zones. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #