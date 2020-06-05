Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Planning I-76 Restrictions Weeknights for Paving Operations in Upper Merion Township

06/05/2020

​King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning Interstate 76 restrictions weeknights in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, for paving operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a single lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Plaza and the ramp to U.S. 202/U.S. 422;

Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a single lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 from just east of the Mall Boulevard off-ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Plaza; and

Tuesday, June 23, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the off-ramp to Mall Boulevard from westbound I-76 will be closed and detoured. Westbound I-76 motorists will be directed to use the U.S. 202 North ramp and turn left onto Gulph Road to access Mall Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #