PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements Across Philadelphia Region

06/05/2020 ​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning lane closures on several state highways in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Chester County Saturday, June 6, and Monday, June 8, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 29 (State Road) between Dickson Road and Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township, for aerial work;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 23 (Nutt Road) between 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Phoenixville Borough, for utility installation;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on Route 472 (Market Street) between Wickersham Road and Oxford Road in East Nottingham Township and Oxford Borough, for aerial maintenance;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 282 (Creek Road) between Glen Ridge Road and Nichols Mill Road in Caln Township, for utility repair;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 340 (Kings Highway) between Hurley Road and Elmwood Lane in Caln Township, for utility repair;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 19, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 352 (Sproul Road) between Rogers Way and Summit Road in East Whiteland Township, for gas main installation; and

Monday, June 8, through October, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Dutton Mill Road and Edgmont Country Club entrance in Willistown Township, for overheard electrical work. Delaware County Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) between Reese Avenue and Alpha Drive in Newtown Township, for gas main replacement; and

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 19, weekdays from 9 AM to 3:00 PM, on U.S. 13 (Highland Avenue) between 6th Street and 7th Street in City of Chester, for utility replacement. Montgomery County Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9 AM to 3:00 PM, on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) at Indian Creek Road in Lower Merion Township, for road restoration;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) between Quarry Road and Ruth Road in Lower Salford Township, for aerial work;

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 663 (Charlotte Street) between Jefferson Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Pottstown Borough, for utility installation; and

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 26, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 611 (York Road) between Cheltenham Avenue and Beech Avenue in Cheltenham Township, for utility restoration. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.