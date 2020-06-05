Lane Closures Scheduled on I-80 Eastbound Near Kylertown

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Interstate 80 eastbound will be restricted to a single lane between mile marker 135, approximately two miles past the Kylertown/Philipsburg exit, and mile marker 138 starting next week. The lane closures are part of a preservation project that will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of the roadway between mile markers 116 and 138.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will set up long-term traffic control signage on Monday, June 8. The lane closures will begin Tuesday, June 9, as the contractor begins milling and joint repair in this area. One lane will be closed for approximately two days. Work will then shift to the opposite lane, which will also be closed for approximately two days. Motorists are urged to stay alert for changing traffic patterns and to anticipate minor delays.

The contractor intends to begin milling and joint repairs in the westbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 135 the week of June 15. The same traffic control measures will be implemented when work shifts to this location. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the change.

Overall work on the project consists of concrete patching, installation of new pavement joints, paving, shoulder upgrades, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc. is the contractor for the $11.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

