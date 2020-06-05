Swanton Police Department investigates shooting

Victim undergoing treatment, suspect in custody

SWANTON, Vt. (Friday, June 5, 2020) — The Swanton Police Department, assisted by the Vermont State Police, is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he is undergoing surgery. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was quickly apprehended by Swanton police and is in custody.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the two men, who are acquaintances, were walking on 2nd Street near Greenwich Street and began to argue. The argument escalated, and the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds at close range, striking the victim in the chest and stomach.

Swanton police responded immediately to the scene, where the suspect was taken into custody. There is no threat to public safety.

The incident was recorded on video by at least one bystander and a nearby surveillance system. Police are reviewing the video evidence, processing the scene and conducting interviews. The investigation is in its early stages.

Names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or the events leading up to it is asked to call the Swanton Police Department at 802-868-4100.

Additional details will be released as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -