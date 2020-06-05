TDOT Contractor to Implement New Traffic Pattern on I 75 North at the I 24 West Split in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will establish a new traffic pattern on I-75 North that will affect traffic coming up from Georgia and traffic merging from the Tennessee Welcome Center and Exit 1 (East Ridge). The work to set up the new traffic pattern will occur on Sunday, June 7, 2020 and Monday, June 8, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT.

Once the traffic pattern is modified, the location of the I-75 North and the split to I-24 West will move approximately ¼ mile to the south. The reconfiguration will be accomplished by adding solid/continuous lane striping to separate I-75 and I-24 travel lanes and relocating the overhead sign to reflect the new traffic pattern. This will not change the physical layout of the split at this time but will require traffic to negotiate a new, earlier decision point for drivers on I-75 North wishing to go to I-24 West. Traffic will continue to depart I-75 North from the left to go to I-24 West.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

This work is the first of a two-part operation to facilitate the next phase of construction on the interchange modification project. The second part of this traffic operation is scheduled to occur later this summer and will consist of shifting I-75 North traffic to a newly constructed interstate ramp to the east of the I‑75 mainline.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6-million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification design-build project, which is slated for completion in summer 2021. For more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

