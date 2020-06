News Conference: Momentum Builds for George Floyd Demonstration and Massive Rally at the White House

Massive Rally: One Million Against Police Murder #BlackoutSaturday

WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In support of George Floyd , and against police brutality and the disrespect and lawlessness of President Donald Trump, a massive demonstration will take place at the White House Saturday – June 6, 2020. Organizers will speak-up about White House-National Demonstrations for George Floyd. Black Lawyers for Justice , and numerous national organizations, counter Donald Trump’s military occupation at the White House.NEWS CONFERENCE#BlackoutSaturday – June 6, 2020 – 12NoonGathering Location: Lafayette Park (16th and H Street) Washington, DCMASSIVE RALLY: ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAYMain National Location: The White House“The days of Donald Trump and police brutality…their days are numbered; and any time you see him come out here and sic his troops on those teenagers yesterday and gas them, and you see the people return right here without fear, then you know that a dictator’s days are numbered in power. This is a critical moment. These demonstrations are not dying-down. They’re not going to die down. We are expecting one million right here at the White House for #BlackoutSaturday. There will be more than ever this Saturday. They are coming from all over the country.”- Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. President - Black Lawyers for Justice @blacklawyersfjUS military deploys across Washington amid protests | ITV News – June 3, 2020This is a First Amendment demonstration. Hundreds of groups across the country will attend this massive mobilization for justice and end systematic racism and police murder. Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations.#BlackOutSaturday #BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #Black-Empowerment #GeorgeFloyd