News Conference: Momentum Builds for George Floyd Demonstration and Massive Rally at the White House

Massive Rally: One Million Against Police Murder #BlackoutSaturday

This is a critical moment. These demonstrations are not dying-down. They’re not going to die down.”
— Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of George Floyd, and against police brutality and the disrespect and lawlessness of President Donald Trump, a massive demonstration will take place at the White House Saturday – June 6, 2020. Organizers will speak-up about White House-National Demonstrations for George Floyd. Black Lawyers for Justice, and numerous national organizations, counter Donald Trump’s military occupation at the White House.

NEWS CONFERENCE
#BlackoutSaturday – June 6, 2020 – 12Noon
Gathering Location: Lafayette Park (16th and H Street) Washington, DC

MASSIVE RALLY: ONE MILLION AGAINST POLICE MURDER #BLACKOUT SATURDAY
Main National Location: The White House

“The days of Donald Trump and police brutality…their days are numbered; and any time you see him come out here and sic his troops on those teenagers yesterday and gas them, and you see the people return right here without fear, then you know that a dictator’s days are numbered in power. This is a critical moment. These demonstrations are not dying-down. They’re not going to die down. We are expecting one million right here at the White House for #BlackoutSaturday. There will be more than ever this Saturday. They are coming from all over the country.”- Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. President - Black Lawyers for Justice @blacklawyersfj
US military deploys across Washington amid protests | ITV News – June 3, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wygOrJ2p1eA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0-llWh3HksVobBCe-T0Ldlh6I5krVsinWiDqUrcGOuCAvGWTVwHMPBJn4

This is a First Amendment demonstration. Hundreds of groups across the country will attend this massive mobilization for justice and end systematic racism and police murder. Black Lawyers for Justice will serve as one of the legal monitoring organizations.

#BlackOutSaturday #BlackLawyersForJustice #BlackRightsMatter #Black-Empowerment #GeorgeFloyd

You just read:

About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

