Middlesex Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302147

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2020 @ 1408 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 - Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Derek A. Metivier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on East St, in the Town of Berlin, VT after observing a speed violation on Interstate 89 N. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Derek Metivier of Williamstown, VT. A Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles records check revealed that Metivier’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State was criminally suspended. Metivier was issued a citation and released roadside.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

