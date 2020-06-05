WatsonBuys.com is Open and Buying Houses in Denver, Colorado

We buys houses in Denver, Colorado Watson Buys has been buying homes in Denver for over a decade

Local company, Watson Buys, remains open through the global pandemic, buying homes for cash and proving loyalty to Denver's housing market and its residents.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cash home buyer WatsonBuys.com announced today that the company is still buying houses in Denver, Colorado. This is despite most other companies deciding not to show for support for the local economy. “We continue to provide safe, easy, and practical solutions for homeowners who need to sell their house quickly. Despite the disruptions that the Corona Virus is creating in Denver’s housing market, we are working hard, implementing new technologies and better processes to provide the best solution for homeowners in Denver” says Sornie, head of technology at Watsonbuys.comMany Instant Buyers, including giants like Opendoor, Zillow, and Offerpad have decided not to support the Denver Market and are continuing to suspend all home buying operations in Colorado. Watsonbuys.com maintains a presence and continues to give homeowners the best available options. Their latest process updates ensure homeowner safety with a new policy that addresses social distancing while allowing sellers to sell their house fast, for a great price and for cash.Shaun Martin, CEO stated, “As we are a local company we truly understand the value Denver provides for companies like ours that buys houses for cash. Also, as we live here, we want to invest in our local communities to ensure our backyard stays relevant. Now is the time to re-evaluate your priorities as a company and potentially reduce bottom line profits for the greater good of the neighborhoods. Of course, we need to stay solvent, and we will. By continuing to employ efficient process, innovate technologies and keeping lines of communication open to local industry experts, WatsonBuys.com will maintain its leadership role in Denver’s housing market now and well into the future.”Highlights to recent process updates that enable effective and safe ongoing transactions to include a reduction in one on one contact allowing for:1. Virtual meetings with representatives on WatsonBuys.com.2. Homeowners can provide live video walkthroughs.3. Complete transaction completed virtually from offer through to cash deposit into the homeowner’s account.WatsonBuys.com continues to be a market leader in Denver, Colorado ensuring people that need to sell quickly get the following benefits:1. They always give you their best cash offer guaranteed2. Service that is fast, fair, and free to you - we still pay for everything.3. Unlike most companies they actually buy the property ourselves - many companies include an assignment option and never intend to buy your house.4. They will close when you need to close.5. Watson Buys use their own money so the cash is 100% guaranteed.“In today’s current market there is no need to panic,” says Shaun. “In-fact recently released market reports show homes are still selling in Denver and other surrounding housing markets. And rest assured if you have a house that you want to sell we are still here, ready to provide you with and cash offer right now! WatsonBuys.com was here yesterday, today and will be here tomorrow.”Companies giving cash offers are a dime a dozen. Therefore it is difficult to know if you are dealing with a company that you can trust. WatsonBuys.com has been in the industry for well over a decade. Watsonbuys.com is local, so they understand the current market conditions and the value of your home.About WatsonBuys.comTrusted by homeowners for over a decade Watson Buys continues to buy homes, does tasteful remodels, then rents them out. Sometimes they will sell them, often by request of a neighbor who has family and friends wanting to live nearby. This business model ensures your community home values are maintained. They do not buy houses then leave them sitting empty. This practice, by many companies, significantly detracts from your street appeal and can significantly impact the value of your house too. With two offices now in Denver, Colorado WatsonBuys.com is committed to providing the best service now and in the future.Address:16506 W 14th Place, Golden, CO 8040112915 Pensacola Place, Denver, CO 80239Media Contact: Shy Aguilar 720.418.8670

