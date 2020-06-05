Detour on Hwy 220 begins June 8 (June 5, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists can expect a detour on Highway 220 between East Grand Forks and Alvarado beginning June 8 as crews begin to install a box culvert through Highway 220, one mile north of Polk County Highway 21. This project is led by Red Lake Watershed.

Highway 220 will be closed in both directions one mile north of Polk County Highway 21. A detour is in place using County Roads 21, 66 and 23. The detour will be in place until June 19.

This project will improve agricultural drainage in the watershed as well as prevent flooding along the project area.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

