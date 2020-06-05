Berks County: Pipe Replacement Work Next Week on Several Roads

​

County: Berks Municipality: Amity Township Road name: Old Airport Road Between: PA 562/Boyertown Pike and US 422/Benjamin Franklin Highway Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe replacement work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/8/20 Est completion date: 6/8/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Berks Municipality: Robeson Township and New Morgan Borough Road name: PA 10\Morgantown Road Between: PA 568/Green Hills Road and Morgan Way Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe replacement work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/9/20 Est completion date: 6/11/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Berks Municipality: Lower Heidelberg Township Road name: Heffner Road Between: Brownsville Road and Church Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe replacement work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/12/20 Est completion date: 6/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

