Lehigh County: Nighttime Pavement Marking Work Next Week on Routes 309 and 378

County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower Macungie, Upper Macungie and South Whitehall townships Road name: PA 309 Between: Interstate 78 and US 22 Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/8/20 Est completion date: 6/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes : County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Bethlehem Road name: PA 378/Fred B. Rooney Highway Between: Hill-To-Hill Bridge and US 22 Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/8/20 Est completion date: 6/12/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

