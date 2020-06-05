Route 4036 Big Sewickley Creek Road Bridge Replacement Starts Tuesday in District 11

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the start of a bridge replacement project on Route 4036 (Big Sewickley Creek Road) in Franklin Park, Allegheny County and Economy Borough, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, June 9 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, single-lane alternating traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals will occur around-the-clock through mid-December on the bridge over Big Sewickley Creek between Hopkins Church Road and Amsler Ridge Road. A single 11-foot lane will be maintained throughout the project.

The temporary traffic signals will be installed today and put in flash mode until Tuesday morning.

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. will conduct the replacement work for the $2.38 million bridge project. Additionally, the project includes utility relocation, roadway and bridge widening, pavement reconstruction, guide rail updates, and pavement marking installation.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #