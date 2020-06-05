AG Slatery Works to Expose Illegal Robocallers

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group, is encouraging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecom companies to coordinate tracing back illegal robocalls to their source.

Under the TRACED Act, which became law in December 2019, the FCC will select a single registered association to manage the tracing of illegal robocalls. Traceback investigations are necessary for law enforcement to efficiently identify and investigate illegal robocallers and expose voice service providers that assist them.

“These investigations are particularly important right now because of robocall scams related to COVID-19,” said General Slatery.

Since 2018, Tennessee has been a member of a coalition of 45 states working with the telecom industry.

General Slatery is joined in submitting these comments by the Attorneys General of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the comments is available here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-24-letter.pdf

