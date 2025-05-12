AG Skrmetti Issues Consumer Alert: Beware of Scammers Following Knoxville Earthquake

KNOXVILLE—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti warned Knoxville-area residents today to guard against scammers exploiting the May 10, 2025 earthquake that impacted the region.

“Unscrupulous scammers find every opportunity to target vulnerable citizens, particularly the elderly,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. "If someone you don't know tells you to spend money to repair property damage from the earthquake, be suspicious. Always be sure to thoroughly research contractors who offer to work on your home, get multiple quotes, and only hire reputable professionals. You should be skeptical of anyone who puts pressure on you to spend money quickly. Taking your time is the best way to avoid being scammed."

Consumers always retain the right to cancel any door-to-door sales contract within three days of signing.

For guidance on avoiding scams, visit the Tennessee Attorney General's Consumer Protection website at tn.gov/consumer.

Tennessee residents are encouraged to report suspicious or fraudulent activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs by filing a complaint at tn.gov/consumer or calling 615-741-4737.

