TN Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division Warns Tennesseans of Toll Road Balance Texting Scams

NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division urges Tennesseans to be aware of phishing text scams claiming that a consumer has unpaid toll road and EZ Pass balances. According to the FBI, tech scams like these cost Tennesseans more than $190 million in 2024, with seniors accounting for one-third of those losses.

“These toll scam texts are really annoying. They’re also really fake,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “We appreciate the attention brought to this scam by our law enforcement partners and the media, and advise reporting and deleting these texts as soon as they arrive.”

It is recommended that consumers who receive these texts report and delete them to protect their private financial information. Below are two examples of phishing texts consumers might receive: