GRANTS APPROVED FOR AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

June 5, 2020

Afterschool programs will soon be available at 30 sites in Nebraska with the approval of one-year Expanded Learning Opportunity Grants funded by proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery.

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time, after school, and during summer break. Applicants are required to have a one-to-one funding match.

Eligible sites operate quality afterschool programs funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center federal grant and have been in operation at least five years.

Grant Recipients:

Bayard Public Schools’ program at Bayard Elementary School received a $15,842 grant.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ program at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School received a $7,192 grant.

Columbus Public Schools’ program at Columbus Middle School received a $17,590 grant.

Crete Public Schools’ program at Crete Intermediate School received a $19,642 grant.

Lexington Public Schools’ program at Lexington Middle School received a $20,000 grant.

Norfolk Public Schools’ program received a $18,000 grant to serve two sites at Norfolk Middle School and Norfolk Junior High School.

North Platte Public Schools’ program received a $30,000 grant to serve three sites including Jefferson Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, and Washington Elementary School.

Police Athletics for Community Engagement’s programs in Omaha, Fremont, and Schuyler received a $28,720 grant to serve 19 sites including: Castelar Elementary School, Central Park Elementary School, Field Club Elementary School, Gilder Elementary School, Hartman Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Howard Kennedy Elementary School, Indian Hills Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School, Sherman Elementary School, Bryan Middle School, Lewis and Clark Middle School, Marrs Middle School, McMillan Middle School, Monroe Middle School, Morton Middle School, Milliken Park Elementary School in Fremont, and Schuyler Elementary School in Schuyler.

Wood River Rural Schools’ program at Wood River Elementary School received a $7,591 grant.

For more information, please visit www.education.ne.gov/ELO/index.html.