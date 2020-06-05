DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont State Police investigates discovery of human remains in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. (Friday, June 5, 2020) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Chester.

The Vermont State Police was notified at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, that a badly decomposed body had been located along Wymans Falls Road in Chester.

The investigation is in its initial stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have responded to process the scene and investigate the circumstances. The Chester Police Department also is assisting.

There is no indication to suggest a threat to public safety.

The body will be transported Friday, June 5, to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.