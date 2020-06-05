Tangible IP Announces the Sale of Mobile Messaging Patent Portfolio
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TANGIBLE IP, LLC, an international patent brokerage and Intellectual Property advisory firm headquartered in Seattle, with over 3500 patents successfully brokered, announced that it successfully completed the sale of a patent portfolio pertaining Mobile Messaging belonging to UK based operating company Ghost Telecom Ltd. The identity of the acquirer nor financial details of the agreement could be disclosed. This sale, which follows on the announcement last month of four voluntary licenses to the patents, provides further validation to the scope and relevance of the Ghost Telecom portfolio with respect to the mobile messaging technology and the foundational value of the assets to key players in the field. The portfolio remains available for additional licensees who will want to take advantage of the new acquirer’s licensing program.
“This is the sixth transaction that Tangible IP has brokered on our behalf around this portfolio and we could not be more pleased with the tremendous outcome of their efforts,” said Jose Merino, CSO for Ghost Telecom. “They were able to put in place a number of licenses with very sophisticated parties and then find a good home for our patents so that others who specialize in this business can continue to monetize on their end. For small companies like us, this is by far the best outcome to recoup value for our innovations and we would recommend Tangible IP without any hesitation to all patent owners who are in our situation. We understand that it is extremely difficult to sell or otherwise monetize small patent portfolios without having to litigate and Tangible IP did just that, not once, but 6 times so far, thereby extracting significant value for our patents, while allowing us to continue to find a good home for this asset ultimately,” said Camilleri.
“We really feel that we hit this one beyond the fences,” said Louis Carbonneau, CEO & Founder of Tangible IP. “Just by working the phones through our deep network of buyers and licensees, we were able to leverage our tight relationships with several key players and get them to take a voluntary license to these patents. It is not everyday that you can successfully broker 6 licenses, most of which with Fortune 100 companies, without having to assert or even mention any potential assertion. As brokers, we would rather present companies with a unique opportunity to acquire rights to our portfolios before those are being asserted, and many of them have indeed recognized the value of our offering here,” said Carbonneau.
Tangible IP, LLC specializes in selling high quality unencumbered patents and has now brokered the sale or license of over 3500 patent assets since its inception and has returned tens of millions of dollars back to inventors, shareholders and patent owners.
ABOUT TANGIBLE IP, LLC. Tangible IP offers full service patent brokerage and strategic IP advisory services. For more info, visit www.tangibleip.biz or contact us via email at info@tangibleip.biz or by phone at +1 (425) 868-9280.
