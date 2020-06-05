Medical Gloves Market Size to Reach Revenues of Around $17 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This market research report covers global medical gloves market size and growth, share, trends, drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical gloves market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019–2025.

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical gloves market report. The global medical gloves market is growing at a healthy rate. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of contamination and infections in healthcare settings during medical and treatment measures. The growth in surgical procedures for several diseases and potential risk reduction for surgical site infection (SSI) is likely to fuel the market growth.

Health care professionals will continue to demand the latest medical gloves to treat acute and chronic diseases, which will promote safe and effective treatment outcomes. The emergence of new pandemic challenges such as COVID-19 will drive the future growth of the market. A strong preference for non-powdered medical gloves is also likely to drive future market growth.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global medical gloves market is expected to reach to about $324 billion by 2020 with high YoY growth of around 21% due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

2. As an effective preventive measure to stop coronavirus containment, wearing medical gloves with proper hygiene practice is gaining prominence during the pandemic.

3. Medical gloves made of nitrile material are expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

4. In terms of both volume shipment and revenue, medical gloves used in laboratory testing applications contributed to the maximum global medical gloves market share in 2019.

5. Growing preference for non-powdered gloves globally is another key factor propelling the market growth.

6. Practice of double gloving in healthcare settings is further contributing to the growth of global medical gloves market.

7. North America is leading the global market and accounted for a volume share of around 32% in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, application, category, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 8 key vendors and 43 other vendors

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical gloves market during the forecast period:

• Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

• Progressive Emphasis on Stringent Health Regulations across Regions

• Increased Focus on Safety and Hygiene Standards

• Growth in Surgical Procedures

The study considers the present scenario of the medical gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. The research report covers the market in terms of revenue and volume forecast.

Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by Material, Application, Category, End-user, and geography. The nitrile gloves segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for nitrile gloves is increasing due to the number of benefits, including alleviating allergies and increased chemical and puncture resistance. Manufacturers are preparing nitrile ones as comfortable as latex with improved quality. Hence, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing a new type of accelerator-free nitrile gloves. They contain less chemicals and are stronger than traditional nitrile ones without compromising comfort. With the ongoing shift from latex to nitrile, manufacturers reported high sales from nitrile gloves in 2019.

The global examination medical gloves market is expected to reach over $10 billion by 2025. The growing demand from the healthcare industry is a major factor contributing to the growth. The increasing usage of examination gloves to prevent healthcare professionals from the transmission of infectious agents is another driver, which is influencing the growth. These are made of latex, nitrile, and vinyl. Latex and nitrile exam gloves are often used when dealing with high-risk situations involving blood, body fluids, or patients with infectious diseases such as COVID-19 pandemic.

The powder-free medical gloves segment accounts for the largest market share as a majority of commercially available medical gloves are non-powdered ones. The demand is expected to grow at a steady rate primarily due to the low risk of infections. Several medical studies have stated that powder-free gloves are considered cleaner than powdered ones. This characteristic has increased the popularity and demand from the healthcare industry. With the rising importance of powder-free ones, vendors are strategizing to offer innovative gloves with best-in-class manufacturing procedures.

In terms of revenue, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are the major end-users in the medical gloves market. The segment is growing at a healthy rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption of the latest generation treatment practices with standard hygiene and safety measures. The aging population and the increasing pool of patients with diseases such as CVDs, COPD, neurovascular diseases, gynecological diseases, cancer, orthopedic ailments are the major factors driving the growth of the hospital segment.

The diagnostic laboratories end-user segment accounted for over 29% share of the global market. The segment is growing at a healthy rate majorly due to the widespread usage in laboratory settings. Research professionals use examination medical gloves in these settings. The segment includes both public health laboratories and reference laboratories. In the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, diagnostic laboratories have been on the front line of the battle against the virus, providing specimen collection, coordinating supplies, and offering testing facilities.

Segmentation by Material

• Latex

• Nitrile

• Vinyl

• Neoprene

• Others

By Application

• Examination

• Surgical

By End-user

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• ASCs

• Clinics

• Others

By Category

• Non-powdered/powder-free

• Powdered

Insights by Geography

The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019¬–2025. The region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases, advancements in material such as latex-free non-allergic gloves. With the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures results in the higher uptake of surgeries as well as surgical gloves. North America offers tremendous growth opportunities; therefore, the market is expected to continue to grow during the upcoming period. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global market. The country holds the highest value due to better healthcare facilities and medical coverage and spending. The US medical gloves market is growing at a significant rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period.

By Geography

• North America

o Canada

o US

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Columbia

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Iran

Insights by Vendors

The global medical gloves market share is very fragmented and is highly competitive, and dynamic characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are offering a diverse range of medical gloves for both examination and surgical applications. Large and diversified companies accounts for major shares. Also, most key players - Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega Holdings, Supermax - have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years.

Prominent Vendors

• Top Glove

• Kossan Rubber Industries

• Hartalega Holdings

• Semperit

• Cardinal Health

• Supermax

• Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

• ACTEON

• ADVENTA Health

• AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

• AlboLand

• ASID BONZ

• BERNER International

• Body Products

• BSN Medical

• CEABIS

• DIDACTIC

• Demophorius Healthcare

• Elcya

• ERENLER MEDİKAL

• Franz Mensch

• Gemma

• Hepro.us

• HUM GmbH

• Hygeco

• Intco Medical

• International Biomedical

• KALTEK

• Kanam Latex Industries

• Leboo Healthcare Products

• Low Derma

• Medadv

• Medibase

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• MRK Healthcare

• Neomedic

• Pidegree Industrial

• Polyco Healthline

• RFB Latex

• Riverstone Holdings

• Robinson Healthcare

• SHIELD Scientific

• Smart Glove

• Sri Trang Agro-Industry

• TROGE MEDICAL

• Unigloves

• Winmed Group

• WRP Asia Pacific

• Wujiang Evergreen

• YTY Group

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size of the medical gloves market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the disposable gloves market?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the surgical gloves market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the surgical gloves market?

