Paving Starts Monday on Route 219 Near Elk/McKean County Line

St Marys, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a paving project on Route 219 is set to begin Monday, June 8. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately six miles of roadway in Jones Township, Elk County, and in Hamlin and Sergeant townships in McKean County.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, sections of Route 219 will be restricted to a single lane between the Elk County line and the intersection of Route 6. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern during work hours, but all restrictions will be lifted at the end of each work day. Motorists are asked to stay alert for slow moving or stopped vehicles when approaching the work zone. They are also reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Overall work consists of paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, concrete repairs to two arch culverts, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA is the contractor on this $2.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing early in September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

