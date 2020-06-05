Verizon Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Installation in Philadelphia

​King of Prussia, PA – Verizon Pennsylvania is planning weekday lane closures in two different locations on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) in Philadelphia, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 15, through Wednesday, July 15, between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 51st Street; and

Monday, June 22, through Friday, August 21, between Church Road and 66th Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Verizon Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

