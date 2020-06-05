Route 30 Paving Continues Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations on the Route 30 improvement project in North Versailles Township and East McKeesport Borough, Allegheny County will continue Monday, June 8 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations will occur daily from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 30 between Route 148 in East McKeesport and the Westinghouse Bridge in North Versailles through Saturday, June 13. Route 30 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic in each direction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The $13.59 million project includes milling and resurfacing on Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional work includes drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp installation, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, and sign and pavement marking installation.

Work times may change when higher traffic volumes resume. Additional details will be provided prior to schedule changes. Motorists should expect delays.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #