Netherlands Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $3 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netherlands data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Connectivity, ease of doing business, favorable climatic condition, and availability of renewable energy makes the Netherlands a leading destination for data center development in Europe.

2. Over 20 new data center development and expansion activities identified in Netherlands market in 2019.

3. Around $3 billion investment in revenue opportunities for construction contractors, physical security products, and DCIM/BMS monitoring solutions during 2019-2025.

4. Multiple M&A activities in 2019 continue to strengthen the colocation market in the Netherlands.

5. In 2019, the Netherland contribute to around 18% share of the market investment in Europe, following Germany in the market.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

• Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Netherlands

• List of Data Center Investments in Netherlands

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 12 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 14 data center investors

Netherlands Data Center Market – Segmentation

• High investments in data centers will be a strong driver for server infrastructure adoption in the market. The Dutch market has observed decline in demand for on-premise servers. In 2019, only around 40% of the servers in Netherlands were hosted on-premise, which is likely to be less than 5% or it will be deployed for edge computing purposes.

• Data center operators use more than 500 KW capacity UPS systems in N+1 or 2N configuration. NTT communication (Nexcenter) data center in Netherlands also supports 2(N+1) UPS systems. Moreover, Equinix in its data center facility adopted 2N redundant UPS systems.

• The data center market in Netherlands experiences free cooling of 8,000 hours per year. Data center operators adopt hybrid cooling systems that provides free cooling solutions for data centers facilities. Free cooling solutions help in reducing operating cost by upto 70% and enable operators to run their systems at PUE of less than 1.3.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Amsterdam

• Other Countries



Netherlands Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2019, the Netherlands market is largest consumer of SaaS service, with penetration of over 85%, IaaS and PaaS are expected to grow at over 15% YOY in the market. Oracle opened a cloud region in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2019. Microsoft and Google already have presence and expanding with construction of additional data center. AWS is likely to open a cloud region in the country to gain market share during 2021-2025. Microsoft Azure market share in Netherlands is over 20%, where other cloud service providers AWS and Google operate with a share of around 10% in 2019. Local cloud providers also contribute significantly towards the market growth for both IaaS and SaaS providers. Colocation of data center by these providers will be a boost to the market growth along with entry for global SaaS providers in creating a physical presence inside the country.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Amsterdam Second Largest Colocation Market in Europe

• Suitable Destination for Data Center Development & Operations

• AI, IoT, & 5G Demand will Proliferate Data Center Deployment

• Government Incentives for Digitalization

Key Market Participants

• IT Infrastructure Providers

o Arista

o Atos

o Broadcom

o Cisco

o Dell Technologies

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Huawei

o IBM

o Lenovo

o Mitac

o NetApp

o Wiwynn

• Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

o Arup

o BNTHMCRWL

o Deerns

o Dornan

o Hurley Palmer Flatt

o Kirby Engineering and Construction

o Linesight

o Mace

o Mercury

o Red Engineering

o Royla Haskonining DHV

o Winthrop

• Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Climaveneta

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

o Kohler SDMO

o Legrand

o MTU Onsite Energy

o Riello UPS

o Rittal

o Schneider Electric

o Socomec

o STULZ

o Vertiv

• Data Center Investor

o Alticom

o Bytesnet

o CyrusOne

o Data Place

o DATACENTER.COM

o Digital Realty

o Equinix

o Google

o Interxion

o Iron Mountain

o Microsoft

o NEP

o NTT Global Data Centers

o WorldStream

