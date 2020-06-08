Heart Alchemy Yoga to launch Classic Power Yoga Class for Deep Focus

— Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy announce the upcoming release of a classic Power Yoga class from renowned yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein.

With over 400 yoga classes on YouTube, Heart Alchemy has become the top YouTube destination for free Power Yoga classes.

As a result of the recent quarantine, yogis around the globe have found themselves stranded at home, many under very stressful conditions.
This Power Yoga series from Michelle is designed for quarantine yoga, to help practitioners stay fit and develop a deeper ability to focus and calm the mind.

Power Yoga is one of the most popular yoga styles around the world, due to it's dynamic sequence of movements, demanding postures, and fast & fluid style.

Benefits of Power Yoga:
-Tension relief
-Toxin releasing
-Increasing of Stamina
-Weight Loss (especially in these sedentary times)
-Mood & Energy boosting
-Relief of mental disorders symptoms

Darren Kramer, the co-founder of Heart Alchemy, said “We are pleased to see the continued popularity of our Power Yoga series and privileged to bring ongoing relief to those yogis around the globe who are stuck in quarantine”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/nDnvXkJG-Ko

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:
About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

About

http://heartalchemyyoga.com Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Our focus includes the following: power yoga, yoga workout, beginners yoga, yoga flow, meditation, yoga class yoga at home, yoga for weight loss and much more! About Michelle Goldstein: Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, , Erich Schiffman and others. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PZVKOUKi4yxpt0FNCgqB15

Heart Alchemy Yoga and Meditation

