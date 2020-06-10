Dr. Shelley Bookspan, Nationally Recognized Leader in Historical Consulting, Joins History Associates Incorporated
Dr. Shelley Bookspan, nationally recognized leader in environmental historical consulting, joins History Associates Incorporated (HAI) as Principal Consultant.
HAI historians have the kind of deep knowledge of sources that is essential for creatively finding the information our clients need when facing actual or potential litigation.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI is pleased to announce that Dr. Shelley Bookspan has joined HAI as Principal Consultant. Located in Santa Barbara, California, Dr. Bookspan brings nearly four decades of historical research and analytic experience to HAI’s Research & Analysis group.
“Dr. Bookspan pioneered the use of history in cost allocation analysis and dispute resolution. She brings additional breadth and depth to our core team and will enable us to further expand our range of services in all forensic environmental and other complex litigation-related investigations,” said Vice President and Director of Litigation Research, Dr. Jason H. Gart.
As a highly respected historical consultant, Dr. Bookspan was one of the first historians to specialize in environmental matters. She has written and published extensively on state of knowledge investigations, historical industrial practices, and chemical usage history, including authoring a seminal essay for Introduction to Environmental Forensics (Academic Press, Third Edition), a standard textbook for the field.
Dr. Bookspan’s clients have included leading firms in the oil and gas, mining, electric power, paints and coatings, and pesticide industries. She has also provided expert witness testimony in numerous high-profile environmental matters and will enhance HAI’s ongoing expert witness service to the energy, government contracts, insurance recovery, and toxic torts practice areas.
“I am excited to have the support of the excellent professional staff at HAI to help me unravel history-based entanglements that are often at the heart of liability disputes,” Dr. Bookspan noted. “HAI historians have the kind of deep knowledge of sources that is essential for creatively finding the information our clients need when facing actual or potential litigation.”
“I’ve known Dr. Bookspan professionally for almost 30 years,” said Beth Maser, HAI President. “There are a few select people on my wish list to add to our experienced, exceptional team at HAI—she is at the very top.”
In addition to her environmental and litigation research expertise, Dr. Bookspan is also well-known for her work in oral history and video history production, historical preservation studies, and cultural resource studies. A renowned historian, both in the United States and abroad, she has served as editor of The Public Historian, member of the board of editors for Environmental History Quarterly, and on the Board of Directors of the National Council on Public History, among other professional activities. To learn more, read Dr. Bookspan’s biography on our website.
