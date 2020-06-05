Virtual DBT and CBT Foundational Workshops will Prepare Mental Health Professionals to Deliver Evidence-Based Care
Evidenced Based Care Training in CBT and DBT for Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Social Workers, school counselors, nurses and other mental health professionals.WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC) will host two Foundational workshops: one for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and one for Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) using a state-of-the art virtual platform. The workshops will provide comprehensive training on evidence-based techniques and strategies for mental health professionals to help them meet the increased mental health needs in the community today and teach skills to engage clients using telehealth platforms.
The CBT workshop will be held July 6, 8,10,14 and 16 and is for mental health professionals and students interested in building and deepening their understanding of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy principles in clinical practice. Thirty-five Continuing Education Credit Hours will be offered to NY Social Workers and all Psychologists.
This intensive, comprehensive 5-day foundational training program in CBT, in its seventh year, is for mental health professionals without any background in CBT as well as early career professionals, and advanced clinicians who learned CBT through self-study, workshops or courses - to help them rigorously apply and implement CBT case conceptualization and strategies. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy represents an umbrella of therapies that have shown to be effective in treating a variety of conditions. The training will teach core skills in CBT across conditions and problems, including trauma, stress, worry and general anxiety, panic, agoraphobia, social anxiety, depression, OCD, externalizing conditions, and relationship problems. Upon completion attendees will have the required didactic hours to apply to become a Certified Diplomate though the Academy of Cognitive and Behavioral Therapies (A-CBT).
Course Director, Dr. Lata K. McGinn is a tenured Professor of Psychology and Director of the Clinical Program at the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Yeshiva University. Dr. McGinn has earned the title of Beck Scholar and was appointed a Fellow of the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Psychotherapies (ABCT). Dr. McGinn is a founding fellow and certified trainer of the Academy of CBT, is the associate editor of the peer-reviewed journal Cognitive Therapy and Research and serves on the editorial board of several other peer-reviewed journals. In 2019, Dr. McGinn spearheaded a global initiative to found the World Confederation of Cognitive and Behavioral Therapies (WCCBT) and currently serves on its Board of Directors. She is also the Past-President of the Academy of CBT (A-CBT) and the International Association for Cognitive Psychotherapy (IACP), and has also served on ABCT’s Board of Directors.
The Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) workshop, with an Adolescent-Family Emphasis, will take place August 31, September 2, 4, 8 and 10 and is for clinicians on existing consultation teams in agencies and schools. Thirty-five Continuing Education Credit Hours will be offered to NY Social Workers and all Psychologists.
CBC has become the first—and only, to date—Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)-Linehan Board of Certification, Certified Program in New York State.
Dr. Alec Miller co-developed DBT for multi-problem and self-harming adolescents which has been established as an evidence-based treatment for this population. Dr. Miller and his colleagues will teach the theories, structure, and practice of the DBT model, including strategies for individual sessions, skills training groups, inter-session coaching, and the effective management of a consultation team. The instructors will utilize didactics, videos, role-play demonstrations and participant exercises. Research has shown DBT with adolescents to be effective in reducing self-harm behaviors, depression, hopelessness, dropout from treatment, psychiatric hospitalization, substance use and interpersonal difficulties.
Dr. Alec L. Miller is a clinical psychologist, teacher, researcher, author, and disseminator of evidence-based treatments to clinical and school settings worldwide. He has conducted federally funded clinical research and published extensively in DBT, including the three leading textbooks titled: Dialectical Behavior Therapy with Suicidal Adolescents; DBT Skills Manual for Adolescents; and DBT Skills in Schools (DBT STEPS-A). He was a lead trainer and co-investigator of the first randomized controlled trial of DBT with suicidal adolescents published in 2014. He has been internationally recognized and received awards for his teaching of clinicians about how to conduct DBT with adolescents and families.
Early registration rates, group and student discounts available. More information here http://cbc-psychology.com/training/continuing-education-for-mental-health-professionals or contact Saranda Krasniqi (914) 385-1150, skrasniqi@cbc-psychology.com
CBC, founded in 2004 by Dr. Lata McGinn and Dr. Alec Miller, is a clinical and training center with locations in New York comprised of internationally recognized mental health professionals. www.cbc-psychology.com
