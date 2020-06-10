THE FRENCH APARTMENT | SURROUNDED BY PASSION The to-go place for interior designers and art lovers

“Some people think design means how it looks. But of course, if you dig deeper, it’s really how it works.” — Steve Jobs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French Apartment Gallery is a concept gallery located in the heart of Los Angeles. This singular shop highlights exceptional artists who combine timeless savoir-faire and centuries-old craftsmanship with a modern flair. They specialized in high-end limited series and unique pieces.Transcending the barriers between art and design, the French Apartment offers high-end furniture and photography made from the noblest materials such as Limoges porcelain, marble, steel, and wood.Each piece of furniture exhibited in the gallery is personally selected by owner Nadine Teboul to ensure the French Apartment is the go-to place for art and design lovers.Every designer has been chosen for their own elegant and personal touch. You’ll find internationally acclaimed artist Maurice Renoma and his self-portrait photographs and furniture; Pascal Oudet and his unique cutting-edge wood technique; and Jan Plechac and Henry Wielgus with their singular approach to rainbow colors with galvanized steel.When: Every week Nadine Teboul is live on Instagram directly from the French Apartment to offer an inside look of the gallery. Viewers can see the art up close and personal, and listen in on conversations with editors, designers, and the various artists who are represented in the gallery. (Every Friday at 11:30 am PDT.)The French Apartment is reopening Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am-6 pm.Guests are welcome to walk in or visit by appointment.Where: 731 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069. The gallery is located in the trendy Melrose Place neighborhood in the heart of the West Hollywood Design District.About Nadine Teboul:Nadine Teboul is the owner and founder of the French Apartment Gallery.Spending several years in different countries around the world, she earned three different master’s degrees, one from the Paris Fashion & Design Institute, one in management from the Paris-Dauphine University, and another in human ecology from the University of Bordeaux.Teboul has worked with some of the most esteemed names in the French fashion and design scene, notably Robert Le Heros, an innovative Parisian interior design studio. She developed her passion for decoration through diverse remodeling and interior design projects between Paris, Tokyo, Zurich, London, New York, and Tel Aviv.More information:Website: thefrenchapartmentgallery.com Facebook : facebook.com/thefrenchapartmentgalleryInstagram: instagram.com/thefrenchapartmentlaTwitter: twitter.com/TheFrenchApt_LAYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCch8hwnak3tf2KvkZuHot8g?view_as=subscriber

