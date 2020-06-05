WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-04-2020 @ 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound, Mile Marker 91, Colchester

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joshua J. Maple

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the evening hours of June 4th, 2020 a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a speed enforcement patrol on I-89 in the area of the Winooski River Bridge Safety Corridor.

At approximately 2145 hours, the Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on the I-89 Northbound Exit 16 offramp in the town of Colchester after observing a vehicle commit several moving violations.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joshua Maple (age 29) of Fairfax, VT. Investigation determined that Maple had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and that Maple was violating conditions of release from a prior DUI arrest by consuming alcohol and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Maple was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Maple was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-11-2020 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782