Sound Bath / Sound Healing Crystal Bowl Sound Bath Sound Healing Sound Bath sound healing

Special Sound Bath / Sound Meditation featuring Guy Douglas and the Sound Healing Symphony

We are excited to continue our ongoing series of sound healing video series with Guy” — Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a very special Sound Bath and Sound Meditation video featuring Guy Douglas and the Sound Healing Symphony

Heart Alchemy’s YouTube Channel, will release a special sound bath in it's ongoing series of Sound Healing videos by Guy Douglas, leader of The Sound Healing Symphony. This performance features specially tuned 432hz Crystal Bowls, binaural beats and a Gong bath.

Precious performances like this one are helping millions of people to relax, sleep well, meditate, and reduce anxiety, especially during these challenging and difficult times.

Guy travels around the world to spread the healing power of sound using crystal bowls, gongs, indigenous flute, chimes and a variety of instruments to produce a deeply spiritual and relaxing texture. Guy' sound meditations promote deep states of tranquility by putting listeners into a theta state and help attain a meditative mind..

“We are excited to continue our ongoing series of sound healing video series with Guy”, said Darren Kramer Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy.

This new 1 hour-long special sound bath video is meant to help you reach a deep state of relaxation and clarity utilizing deep healing vibrations that calm the mind providing anxiety relief.

Watch the video and enjoy the experience in the following link: https://youtu.be/lwvJnAXJXpY

Check out our Sound Healing Playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riITyQ1M6h4&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OXfOKcmpmP-rndLSrYZSBj

Subscribe and ring the bell as we will release a new sound healing video each week in our quest of offer a full library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga, and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.

Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com

http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing videos, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Sound Bath, Sound healing featuring crystal bowls and gong (sound meditation)