Lehigh County: US 22 Road Work

County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie
Road name: US 22
Between: I-78 / US 22 Split and PA Turnpike Interchange
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction 9 am to 12 PM. Eastbound 12 PM to 3 PM.
Start date: 6/8/20
Est completion date: 6/9/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
