Lehigh County: US 22 Road Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Upper Macungie Road name:  US 22 Between:  I-78 / US 22 Split  and PA Turnpike Interchange Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Westbound lane restriction 9 am to 12 PM. Eastbound 12 PM to 3 PM. Start date:  6/8/20 Est completion date:  6/9/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

