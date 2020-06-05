NEXVOO® Has PPE Supply in U.S. for Same Day Shipping
With stock ready to ship in the U.S., NEXVOO® has significantly increased glove production capacity to 5 billion nitrile gloves per monthINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXVOO®, a global communications technology and healthcare equipment provider, today announced in-stock items from its product line, including infrared thermometers, gloves, 3-ply masks, KN95 masks, face shields, goggles, wipes, and sanitizer. Those items are now available for same or next day shipping.
"The complicated logistics of international shipping can cause unfortunate delays and uncertainty for people in immediate need of PPE," said Steven Schmidt, Vice President of Sales at NEXVOO®. "Having supply ready to ship here in the U.S. is a game-changer because of the drastic improvement in shipping time, and the simplification of the process makes for a huge reduction in anxiety for customers who need this equipment quickly."
Additionally, NEXVOO® has increased its sourcing capacity to 5 billion nitrile gloves per month to US customers, shipping weekly.
Since the Covid-19 crisis began earlier this year, NEXVOO® delivered over ten million units of personal protective equipment across the United States as well as to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen City, China.
Contact Us: To get direct sourcing, please visit https://www.nexvoostore.com. For questions please email us at support@nexvooinc.com or call 866.910.8366.
Paul Roemen
NEXVOO
+1 866-910-8366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn