Business Council launches $50M grant relief program at 10 a.m. on Monday

The Wyoming Business Council will open applications for the Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

The program offers grants of up to $50,000 to independent Wyoming businesses who, as of March 31, 2020, employed 50 or fewer full-time employees.

Visit wyobizrelief.org Monday after 10 a.m. to apply. The web page includes Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend eligibility requirements, an FAQ, a grant amount calculator worksheet and a link to register to receive Business Council media releases to keep up on the latest information about this and two future programs. Business owners are also encouraged to follow the Business Council on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Governor Mark Gordon signed the emergency rules on June 2. The rules were adopted May 29 by the Business Council Board of Directors during a special meeting. The Business Interruption Stipend rules can also be found at rules.wyo.gov. They create a simple, secure way for the Business Council to put federal CARES Act money directly into the hands of eligible Wyoming small-business owners.

Governor Gordon signed a bill on May 20 that created three grant programs to distribute $325 million of Wyoming's $1.25 billion allocation from the CARES Act to Wyoming small-business owners who have experienced hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A grant program for businesses with 100 or fewer e mployees, as well as a reimbursement program for health and safety expenses incurred by businesses of all sizes are expected to launch in early July. Eligible businesses will be allowed to apply for more than one grant program.

Business owners who have not received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or who were specifically named in the state public health orders, will receive priority in the Business Interruption Stipend program; however, businesses who have received federal funding are still eligible to apply.

The Business Council has prepared a simple application and secure process to distribute Business Interruption Stipend funds as quickly as possible to Wyoming business owners whose operations have been negatively affected by the novel coronavirus. Applicants will receive submittal confirmation right away, and should expect to receive grant funds within 21 business days after submitting an application.

“The coronavirus created a storm that no one could have predicted or planned for, and which left many businesses drowning,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “These grants offer a lifeline; they are a hand up. Wyoming needs its small businesses to survive this storm today for the state to thrive into the future. Businesses that apply for these grants and continue to operate will contribute greatly to Wyoming’s recovery from the pandemic.”

The Business Council will host business informational webinars regarding the first program at 7 a.m. and noon on June 5 and 8 a.m. on June 8. Links to register for one of the webinars can be found at wyobizrelief.org. The web page also has a link to a webinar recorded earlier this week if you are unable to attend a live webinar.

