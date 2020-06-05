Three Dicamba Registrations Revoked

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to vacate the registration of three of the four dicamba products that had previously been approved for use on dicamba tolerant (DT) soybeans in Minnesota.

The three registered dicamba products, XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 524-617), Engenia Herbicide (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), DuPont FeXapan with VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 352-913) can no longer be used, effective immediately.

This information may change based on EPA’s review of the order. Minnesota soybean producers should keep checking MDA Recent News for updates.

Because Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 100-1623) was not part of the 2018, two-year registration for Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan, Tavium can still be used with the following restrictions. Whichever cutoff time occurs first will determine how late in the season a person can apply Tavium to DT soybeans.

After the V4 growth stage - The federal label for Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 100-1623) prohibits application after the V4 growth stage.

- The federal label for Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 100-1623) prohibits application after the V4 growth stage. Forty-five (45) days after planting - The federal label for Tavium prohibits applications more than 45 days after planting.

- The federal label for Tavium prohibits applications more than 45 days after planting. After June 20 - The State of Minnesota special local need (SLN) label prohibits application after June 20, 2020, for Tavium. Applicators must also carry the SLN label when applying the product. The SLN label is available on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/24c

Dicamba is most effective early in the growing season. Product labels recommend application on small broadleaf weeds that are up to 4 inches tall.

To manage weeds after cut-off times, herbicides from Group 9 (products containing glyphosate), Group 2 (such as Pursuit, Classic, FirstRate), and Group 14 (such as Flexstar, Cobra, Cadet, Ultra Blazer) can be used. If you have herbicide resistant weeds such as waterhemp, follow the University of Minnesota Extension recommendations on layering of residual herbicides such as Dual, Outlook, Warrant, and Zidua.

In Minnesota, all Tavium formulations of dicamba are “Restricted Use Pesticides” for retail sale to, and for use only by, certified applicators who have complete dicamba or auxin-specific training.

For questions, e-mail Matt Sunseri at Matthew.Sunseri@state.mn.us

