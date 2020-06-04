Livernois Road to close under I-75 Saturday night in Oakland County for new bridge deck concrete pour

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6, crews will close both directions of Livernois Road under I-75. - Livernois Road will reopen to traffic by 9 a.m. Sunday, June 7. - The closure is required to allow crews to pour a new concrete deck on the bridge that carries southbound I-75 over Livernois Road.

June 4, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Livernois Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6. This closure will remain in place until 9 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between Adams and 13 Mile roads. I-75 traffic is not expected to be impacted by this closure.

During the closure, detours will be posted in each direction using Big Beaver, Maple, and Crooks roads.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.