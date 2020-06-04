Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S.: Pandemic means a silent June at the Supreme Court

Associated Press

It’s the time of the year when Supreme Court justices can get testy. They might have to find a new way to show it.

The court’s most fought-over decisions in its most consequential cases often come in June, with dueling majority and dissenting opinions. But when a justice is truly steamed to be on a decision’s losing side, the strongest form of protest is reading a summary of the dissent aloud in court. Dissenting justices exercise what a pair of scholars call the “nuclear option” just a handful of times a year, but when they do, they signal that behind the scenes, there’s frustration and even anger.

The coronavirus pandemic has kept the justices from their courtroom since March and forced them to change their ways in many respects.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/e5e22a5fadde25d98d87bbdf1fe5f266

