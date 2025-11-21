Stanley High School Forensics Class Partake in Mock Trials

The Stanley High School Forensics class paricipated in mock trials on Friday, November 14th at the Mountrail County Courthouse. The class utilized Courtroom 2 in the Courthouse with Burke County State’s Attorney/Mountrail County Assistant State’s Attorney Amber Fiesel acting as judge over one case and Mountrail County State’s Attorney Wade Enget presiding over the other. The class split into 2 groups, each comprised of a prosecutor, a defendant and their attorney, and witnesses. Each group pleaded their case to a panel of 6 jurors. The forensics class is taught by Nicholas Peterson.
