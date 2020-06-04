Timber Harvest Planned at Mousetail Landing, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Parks

Tennessee State Parks will be conducting timber harvests and sales at Mousetail Landing State Park and Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park due to storm damage over the winter and spring. This action will necessitate the temporary closing of some trails.

Park officials plan to clear tracts of salvage timber damaged by storms in order to best establish uniform new growth in the affected areas and remove any hazards from the trail systems.

“These steps are designed with the long-term health of the parks in mind,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We understand this will mean a temporary inconvenience for some of our visitors, and we ask for their understanding as we address the needs of our parks.”

At Mousetail Landing State Park, the work is expected to last from June through September. All hiking trails on the park will be closed. The backcountry shelters at the park will also be closed, as well as the primitive group camp.

At Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, the work is expected to last from June through August. All trails north of Pilot Knob will be closed as well as the group campground.

The timber sale at each park will be overseen by the park manager and a consulting forester to ensure best practices are observed throughout the process. A detailed bid and selection process will be used, and the contractor will clear the trails system and affected surroundings of hazardous trees for the safety of park guests and the re-establishment of a healthy forest. Each park will implement a plan for growth of hardwood forest with early successional habitat established in the next few years.