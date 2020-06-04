Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,364 in the last 365 days.

Timber Harvest Planned at Mousetail Landing, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Parks

Tennessee State Parks will be conducting timber harvests and sales at Mousetail Landing State Park and Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park due to storm damage over the winter and spring. This action will necessitate the temporary closing of some trails.

Park officials plan to clear tracts of salvage timber damaged by storms in order to best establish uniform new growth in the affected areas and remove any hazards from the trail systems.

“These steps are designed with the long-term health of the parks in mind,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We understand this will mean a temporary inconvenience for some of our visitors, and we ask for their understanding as we address the needs of our parks.”

At Mousetail Landing State Park, the work is expected to last from June through September. All hiking trails on the park will be closed. The backcountry shelters at the park will also be closed, as well as the primitive group camp.

At Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, the work is expected to last from June through August. All trails north of Pilot Knob will be closed as well as the group campground.

The timber sale at each park will be overseen by the park manager and a consulting forester to ensure best practices are observed throughout the process. A detailed bid and selection process will be used, and the contractor will clear the trails system and affected surroundings of hazardous trees for the safety of park guests and the re-establishment of a healthy forest. Each park will implement a plan for growth of hardwood forest with early successional habitat established in the next few years.

You just read:

Timber Harvest Planned at Mousetail Landing, Nathan Bedford Forrest State Parks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.