All-Terrain Wheelchair Available at Roan Mountain State Park

Roan Mountain State Park today announced it has a new all-terrain wheelchair available to park visitors as part of Tennessee State Parks’ focus on accessibility.

The wheelchair, which can navigate a wide range of terrains, allows individuals with mobility impairments the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation that might otherwise be inaccessible. The wheelchair at Roan Mountain brings the total of Tennessee State Parks with the wheelchairs to 31.

“We are delighted to offer this service,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “We intend to serve every person who wants to visit our parks, and we are dedicated to making the experience the best it can be for everyone. We are grateful to Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for the funding to make this happen.”

The wheelchair is free to the public to use and can be operated independently or by a caretaker.

More information about numerous accessible amenities, programs, and services at Roan Mountain State Park can be found online.

More information about accessibility at Tennessee State Parks is also available online.