Tennessee State Parks Invite Visitors To Help Shape Future of David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Tennessee State Parks officials invite visitors to help shape the future of David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Greene County, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene and has been temporarily closed since last September.

Visitors are encouraged to complete a brief online survey, which will help inform Tennessee State Park leadership on the future direction of the park.

“We want Tennesseans to tell us what they would like to see in the rebirth of David Crockett Birthplace, a beloved state park that holds many memories of the beautiful Tennessee outdoors and is a treasured historical site,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We need visitor feedback on how to best honor the legacy of David Crockett and the park that bears his name.”

The survey is now open through May 18. The state has begun a Master Plan for the park and the survey is a key step in the process.

David Crockett Birthplace State Park is rich in historical significance. Crockett, the famed pioneer, soldier, and politician, was born near Limestone in 1786, and the park commemorates the birthplace. The location is along the banks of the Nolichucky River and became a state park in 1973. Hurricane Helene flooded the park with more than 30 feet of water, severely damaging or destroying nearly every facility.