New aquatic invasive species specialist in Sheridan

Sheridan -

Reed Moore has been hired for the new Northeast Wyoming Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist position based in Sheridan.

Moore has been a familiar face in the Sheridan Region for several years. He started his career with Game and Fish in 2015 as an AIS technician, worked in 2016 as a fisheries technician and worked as a technician at the Sheridan Bird Farm from fall 2016 until 2018.

In 2019, he was hired as the seasonal AIS specialist for the Sheridan Region, a nine-month position.

In this new permanent full-time position, Moore will schedule and hire seasonal technicians for all AIS watercraft check stations in northeast Wyoming, inspect and decontaminate watercraft, regularly test area waters for the presence of AIS and participate in a variety of educational programs for children and adults to increase awareness about AIS.

“Short-term AIS positions have been in place in Sheridan and other regions for several years,” said Sheridan Fisheries Supervisor Paul Mavrakis. “This position changing to permanent status will benefit the continuity and effectiveness of the AIS program in northeast Wyoming and we are very excited to have Reed fill this role.”

Moore began his new duties on May 16. The other new permanent AIS specialist positions are based in Casper and Evanston.

- WGFD -