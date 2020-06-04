Railroad Work Scheduled Next Week in Osceola Mills

​Osceola Mills, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that RJ Corman Railroad crews are scheduled to begin work to replace the railroad crossing at Stone Street in Osceola Mills Wednesday, June 10. Stone Street will be closed while this work takes place and drivers will be required to seek alternate routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Work at the crossing will consist of removing the existing railroad crossing surface, reconstructing the subbase material, constructing and installing the rail/tie panel, adjusting rail approaches to the new surface, and paving the roadway approaches and crossing surface. This work is expected to be complete by Saturday, June 13. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #