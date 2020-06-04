PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for State Street Project in City of Hermitage, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display for the State Street Pedestrian Access Route project along State Street (Route 3008) in City of Hermitage, Mercer County.

The project area includes the portion of State Street between the intersection with the Route 18 (Hermitage Road) and the intersection with Buhl Boulevard.

This project includes construction of missing segments of sidewalk and creating ADA accessible route across drives and parking lots along State Street and several hundred feet along Buhl Boulevard north and south of the intersection with State Street.

This is the last of five projects developed in connection with the State Street/Irvine Avenue Business Corridor Study completed in 2012 by the Mercer County Planning Commission. The study focused on enhancing access for all modes of transportation along the State Street business corridor from the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage to downtown Sharon.

Work on this phase is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and temporary lane closures.

The online plans display, as well as a public comment survey can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Mercer County box then the tile marked State Street Pedestrian Improvement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 4 to June 22, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The virtual plans display documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

