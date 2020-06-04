PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for 12th Street Signal Project in the City of Erie, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the safety project on 12th Street (Route 5) in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The project includes the portion of 12th Street between the intersection with the northbound off ramp of Interstate 79/Lincoln Street and the intersection with Wayne Street. The proposed work includes updates to the traffic control signals for vehicles and pedestrians including the possible installation of flashing yellow lights, new signs and electronic message boards, installation of ADA curb ramps, and improved signal coordination.

Work along the 12th Street corridor will be done in preparation for possible traffic changes in connection with construction on proposed improvements along the Bayfront Parkway from Sassafras Street to Holland Street.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

No detours are anticipated and temporary lane closures will be controlled by flaggers. Pedestrian accessibility will be accommodated at each intersection while work is being completed.

The virtual plans display includes a short video presentation, digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked 12th Street Safety Improvement Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 4 to June 22, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Thomas McClelland, P.E., at thmcclella@pa.gov, or 814-678-7081.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project alternatives and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The virtual plans display documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Thomas J. McClelland, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at thmcclella@pa.gov, or 814-678-7081.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

