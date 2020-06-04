Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SR 0367-550 Bridge Replacement Project

Dunmore –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4-0 is planning to replace the bridge over the Tuscarora Creek on State Route 367, Section 550 in Auburn Township, adjacent to Rush Township in Susquehanna County.

In an abundance of caution and in compliance with current protocols associated with COVID-19   PennDOT will not be presenting the project plans to the public at township meetings or at other in-person public forums until further notice. Information is being sent to local municipal and state officials including property owners within the immediate project area.

The replacement of this bridge will require a detour of all traffic while the new bridge is being built. The planned detour will be 8.3 miles in length and is expected to be in place for approximately three months. The detour will be posted when construction begins in summer of 2022. 

Questions or concerns about the project or the planned detour can be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager, Ms. Jennifer Borino by phone at 570-963-4094, or in writing by email at jeborino@pa.gov, or forwarded through the U.S. Postal Service using the following address:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Attn:  Jennifer Borino Engineering District 4 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road Dunmore, PA 18512

The information is available on the PennDOT Website at: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx

If special assistance is needed to review or provide comments on the project or detour plan due to a disability, please contact Michael Taluto, Safety Press Office at PennDOT District 4 to request accommodations or for additional information.  

Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties can do so by subscribing  to PennDOT news at www.penndot.gov/District4  Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502 Source: PennDOT District 4 # # #

