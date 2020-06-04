Road Closure Next Week in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1017 in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County, will be closed starting next week for maintenance work.

On Monday, June 8, between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close a portion of Route 1017 to perform base repairs from the intersection with Route 93 to the intersection with Route 1014 in Briar Creek Township.

A detour using Route 93 to Route 1019 (Freas Avenue/Cemetery Road) to Route 1014 (Evansville Road) will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Monday, June 8, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays and changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

