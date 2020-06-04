Paving Begins Next Week on Route 772 Project in East Donegal Township and Mount Joy Borough, Lancaster County

Route 772 remains closed to through traffic from School Lane to New Haven Street in Mount Joy Borough

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work will continue next week on a project to repair and resurface a 1.5-mile section of Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue) from just east of the intersection with Union School Road in East Donegal Township to the intersection with Delta Street in Mount Joy Borough.

On Monday, June 8, the contractor will begin milling operations on Route 772 at the intersection with Koser Road/Sentz Drive in East Donegal Township.

The contractor also will begin placing a leveling course on Route 772 from Union School Road in East Donegal Township to the current closure at School Lane in Mount Joy Borough.

There will be lane restrictions under daylight flagging beginning each day at 8:30 AM. Motorists may experience delays.

A section of Route 772 from School Lane to New Haven Street in Mount Joy Borough was closed in late May for drainage upgrades, widening and sidewalk and ADA curb ramp work. A detour remains in place using Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230). Access is maintained to all residences within the work zone. The detour is expected to be in place until early October.

The $2,579,600 contract was awarded to Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Annville, Lebanon County, and includes roadway base replacement, inlet adjustment and repair work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the two-lane roadway and shoulders with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, coordinated utility work, pavement reconstruction, sidewalk and curb installation between School Lane and New Haven Street connecting residences and businesses to the Milanof-Schock Library and public park, and installation of new signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Route 772, known as Marietta Avenue in Mount Joy, averages more than 5,600 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018